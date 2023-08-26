10 European cities to visit in 2023(that aren’t capital cities)

Tired of classic tourist destinations? Have you already visited all the European capitals? Would you like to get off the beaten track and discover some of Europe’s lesser-known but equally charming cities?

Let yourself be tempted by these 10 cities that will surprise and amaze you!

From the spellbinding beauty of Barcelona to the bohemian atmosphere of Gràcia and the hidden treasures of Montjuïc, here’s a selection of destinations that will make you want to pack your bags and set off on an adventure.

What are the alternatives to the big European capitals?

The major European capitals, such as Paris, London and Rome, are certainly unmissable, but they are not the only ones to offer exceptional cultural and tourist experiences.

Other cities, less frequented by tourists, are also well worth a visit. These include

Barcelona , with its emblematic monuments such as the Sagrada Familia and La Rambla,

Other cities, such as Porto, Salzburg, Bruges, Krakow, Valencia, Edinburgh, Florence and Copenhagen, also offer breathtaking cultural and architectural treasures. Each of these destinations has its own unique charm and will win you over with its atmosphere, landscapes and traditions.

How do you choose the ideal city for a change of scenery?

To choose the city that best suits your travel desires, it’s vital to take a number of criteria into account:

the size of the city

its climate

its cultural and historical heritage,

and the activities and attractions it offers.

If you’re a fan of architecture and monuments, cities like Florence or Salzburg will delight you. If you prefer a lively, festive atmosphere, choose destinations such as Barcelona or Porto.

Finally, don’t hesitate to consult the opinions and recommendations of travellers who have already visited these cities. Their testimonials can help you narrow down your choice and find that rare gem for an unforgettable stay.

What are the must-sees in these cities?

Each of the cities in this selection has its own treasures to discover during your stay.

Barcelona (Catalonia)

In Barcelona, don’t miss a visit to the Sagrada Familia, Camp Nou or the Boqueria market.

Porto (Portugal)

In Porto, let yourself be charmed by the colourful streets of the Ribeira district, the Lello bookshop and the Port wine cellars.

Salzburg (Germany)

In Salzburg, don’t miss the Hohensalzburg fortress, the Mirabell palace and Mozart’s birthplace.

Bruges (Belgium)

In Bruges, stroll along the canals, visit the belfry and sample the delicious local specialities.

Krakow (Poland)

In Krakow, explore the market square, Wawel Castle and the Jewish quarter of Kazimierz.

Valencia (Spain)

In Valencia, don’t miss the City of Arts and Sciences, the cathedral and the Albufera nature park.

How do I plan a trip to these European cities?

To organise a trip to one of these European cities, start by determining the length of your stay, your budget and your priorities in terms of visits and activities.

Then find out about the means of transport available to reach your destination: plane, train, bus or car, or even cruise ship.

Don’t forget to check the formalities for entering the country, particularly as regards identity documents and any health restrictions.

Finally, book your accommodation according to your preferences: hotel, youth hostel, gîte or sheepfold, flat rental or bed and breakfast. To make the most of your stay, don’t forget to find out about the events and cultural activities taking place in the city during your visit.

What advice do you have for getting the most out of these destinations?

To make the most of your stay in these European cities, here are a few tips:

take the time to soak up the local atmosphere by strolling the streets and talking to the locals;

try the culinary specialities of each destination;

take part in the cultural and festive events that bring the city to life;

and above all, don’t hesitate to get off the beaten track and discover unusual and little-known places!

Finally, be respectful of the environment and local traditions, and adopt a responsible, eco-responsible attitude when travelling and doing tourist activities.

So why choose these cities for your next trip?

Choosing one of these 10 European cities for your next trip means opting for a unique experience far removed from the crowds and clichés of the big capitals.

These destinations offer an incomparable wealth of culture, architecture and gastronomy, as well as a warm, authentic atmosphere that will leave you with unforgettable memories. So don’t hesitate, and let yourself be tempted by the adventure!

Which Spanish port city is considered the “Pearl of the Costa del Sol”?

Answer: Malaga, with its perfect blend of history and modernity, its beaches and its local gastronomy, is a must-visit destination in Spain.

In which German city can you admire one of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe?

Answer: Nuremberg, famous for its delicious gingerbread and traditional craft decorations, hosts a magical Christmas market every year that attracts visitors from all over the world.

Cities Country Why go there? Barcelona Spain Gaudi architecture, beach, nightlife Krakow Poland Medieval historic centre, concentration camps Salzburg Austria Mozart’s music, baroque architecture, Hohensalzburg fortress Cinque Terre Italy For its typical colourful houses by the sea Bruges Belgium Picturesque canals, medieval architecture, chocolate and beer La Rochelle France Old port, aquarium, nearby Ile de Ré Porto Portugal Port wine, baroque architecture, historic centre listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site